The First Good Cold Snap of the Season Has Allowed Local Ski Slopes To Start Making Snow; Sugar Hopes To Open Sunday

Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 12:52 pm

The first good cold snap of the season has allowed the local ski slopes to start making snow. Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Sugar Resort fired up their snow making guns last night and Beech Mountain Resort had their snow guns making snow today. Freezing temperatures should allow the slopes to continued making snow throughout today and continuing through tonight. Temperatures are forecast to reach into the teens tonight with a slight warming trend beginning Sunday afternoon through Monday and then temperatures head back into the 20s and teens for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sugar Mountain Resort has plans to open Sunday morning and Appalachian Ski Mtn. plans to open on Friday, November 16. Beech Mountain Resort is still considering their opening day. The next six days are looking good for continued snow making and looking like a great start for the 2018/19 ski season!

Pictures fro Appalachian Ski Mtn.

Pictures from Sugar Mountain Resort

