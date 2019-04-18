The Face of Faith in the High Country: Annual Spring Magazine Bridges the Past to the Present

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:13 am

By Sherrie Norris

For three years now, High Country Press has produced a unique Spring publication that has fast become a welcome addition to our other well-received projects found throughout the year.

Thanks to a great group of local businesses and sponsors who support us and stand behind what we do — in addition to you, our readers who keep coming back for more — we are pleased to announce that our Spring 2019 High Country Faith Magazine is currently available on stands across the area.

The rapid rate at which our initial distribution of the magazine is disappearing tells us that you love what we are doing — and most of all, that you are invested in, or at least, curious about the local faith community. The demand for same reminds us that faith in our mountain towns is, indeed, alive and well and that you are interested in those people and places who keep this and other local traditions alive and well.

This current Spring 2019 issue of High Country Faith, in celebration of our mountain churches and the folks who work so hard behind the scenes, is filled with inspiring stories of churches, individuals and community efforts that help make life in the High Country enviable to those around us.

It features Reba Moretz, a woman known to many, who has given of her time and talents as an organist to a local church for half a century, while at the same time, remaining steadfast in the success of her family’s seasonal business.

This issue brings to the forefront the story of how a few local women were behind a movement that brought the life of Christ back into the local Christmas parade, and how churches have come together to make sure the story is told from a Biblical standpoint.

Included also in the publication are stories of hope for the future, as well as pride in preserving the past, as the efforts of one man, Andrew Critcher, led a lengthy and successful restoration project of Blowing Rock’s oldest church.

Within the pages, too, you will read about how a few of the area’s contemporary church services are taking front and center stages these days, merging with traditional worship in an effort to draw in and sustain the younger generation.

At the same time, we delve into the rising need for church security measures, in light of recent headlines across the country that have compromised a once-safe haven for many.

History comes alive again across several pages of the magazine, as Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is featured, located in the middle of a college campus and serving as a silent sentry to the passing of time.

And, then, there’s Deerfield United Methodist in the heart of Boone with a hard-working group of parishioners that continuously dedicate their time and resources to making positive impacts upon its community and beyond.

You don’t want to miss a well-written glimpse into the Catholic student ministry on the Appalachian State University Campus that gives students the freedom to come together on a regular basis to celebrate and learn about their faith together.

And what about those church steeples that are a long-standing tradition of Christian religions everywhere? A photo essay captures the beauty of those spirals that seem to reach into the heavens, both near and far.

All of this and so much more can be found within the pages of this special issue.

It is to the delight of our High Country Press staff that we are able to bring to you this keepsake that celebrates local churches, ministries and people that influence faith in our beautiful mountain region.

We hope that you will pick up your copy today and that you will enjoy reading the stories and seeing the captivating photography found therein.

We welcome your responses, as well as suggestions for future issues of this, as well as all of our publications, and our online news website.

We appreciate your ongoing readership and advertising support, without which, we could not continue doing what we love to do.

Please let us hear from you today on FB, or by visiting, calling, writing or emailing us:

Location:

1600 Highway 105 in Boone

Mailing address:

High Country Press • P.O. Box 152 • Boone, NC 28607

Phone: 828-264-2262

Fax: 828-264-2254

Email: [email protected]

Pictures from Faith Magazine

Reba Moretz, an organist to a local church for half a century

Andrew Critcher led a lengthy and successful restoration project of Blowing Rock’s oldest church.

A few of the area’s contemporary church services that are taking front and center stages these days.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is featured, located in the middle of a college campus.

Deerfield United Methodist in the heart of Boone with a hard-working group of parishioners.

The Catholic student ministry on the Appalachian State University Campus

Comments

comments