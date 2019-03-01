The Children’s Playhouse Is Searching for Engineers, Scientists, Artists, Teachers and More

Published Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Presented by The Children’s Playhouse, Playhouse BuildFest is held on Saturday, April 13th at Watauga High School. This Festival is part of the North Carolina Science Festival,a yearly celebration encompassing hundreds of events throughout the state of North Carolina.

BuildFest features fifty hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities, aimed at kids 2-12 and their parents with 1,300 visitors. We are seeking groups from classes, clubs or organizations in education or STEAM related fields to be Activity partners who design their own hands-on STEAM activity for kids aged 2-12 and run it at Playhouse BuildFest. Register to participate on the Playhouse website (goplayhouse.org) by March 22, 2019 and submit your activity description by April 5th.For more information, contact Playhouse Executive Director Kathy Parham at [email protected] or 828-263-0011.

The Children’s Playhouse serves as an informal “town square” for the High Country: a place where natives and newcomers, out-of-towners and locals, experienced parents and eager first-timers, and people of all classes are brought together to share the joy of playful learning with their children. Stimulating arts– and science-based programs, enticing play areas and exhibits, and informative parenting resources all support this mission.Visit us at 400 Tracy Circle, Boone NC ”

Comments

comments