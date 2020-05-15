The Boone Town Council Will Schedule Their Review of Local COVID-19 Restrictions for the May 21st Meeting Instead of May 19th Meeting

Published Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9:50 am

The Boone Town Council is scheduled to meet at 6 PM on May 19, 2020 and May 21, 2020 for the Council’s regularly scheduled Town Council meetings. On May 19, 2020 the Watauga County Commission is also scheduled to meet at 5:30 PM. Due to both elected bodies having agenda items to discuss COVID-19, the Boone Town Council will schedule their review of local COVID-19 restrictions for the May 21, 2020 meeting.

This agenda adjustment will give the opportunity for all interested parties to address both the Watauga County Commission and the Boone Town Council, it will allow Health Department officials to attend both meetings, and it will allow the Boone Town Council to consider any actions taken by the Watauga County Commission into consideration during town deliberations.

Watch the Meeting: Anyone can view the Council meeting live at: https://townofboone.viebit.com/?folder=ALL

Public Participation: Individuals who wish to address Council during remote public participation can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment, please email Town Manager, John A. Ward III at [email protected] or call in at 828-268-6205 and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting. All registrations must be completed by 5:45PM on the day of the meeting. Participants will be provided a meeting invite to be included in public participation and view further instructions. Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address Council.

Individuals who require user assistance registering or joining the WebEx event can call 828-406-1707 for support. Note: To preserve bandwidth and ensure an orderly meeting, only individuals who wish to address Council should use the WebEx link. Anyone who wants to watch the meeting, but not address Council, should view the livestream at the link above.