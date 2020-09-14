The Boone Police Department to Collect Diapers and Wipes the Week of September 14th

Published Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:21 pm

The Boone Police Department will be partnering with the Watauga County Children’s Council to collect diapers and wipes the week of September 14th through September 25th, 2020, for their annual Diaper Drive for National Diaper Awareness Week. All sizes of diapers are welcome, but there is a greater demand for sizes 3, 4, 5, and 6. There will be a drop off box in the lobby of the Boone Police Department, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC. The Children’s Council of Watauga County operates a diaper bank for children in Watauga County. They distribute free diapers to families in need and the demand for diapers and wipes has increased significantly during COVID-19. This year, they have given out 82,000 diapers (compared to 64,000 last year).

According to the Watauga County Children’s Council, the following are facts about diaper needs and its effects on a child’s physical and emotional health:

The average child requires 50 diaper changes a week.

An adequate supply of diapers cost $200 a month.

1 in 3 families in America struggle to afford diapers for the children.

The Food Stamp Program and WIC do not cover the cost of diapers.

Leaving children in soiled diapers longer than they should, can lead to diaper rash and infections.

An insufficient supply of diapers can cause a family to spiral deeper into poverty and distress.

Excessive crying coupled with the stress of living in need can lead to child abuse.

Thank you for considering being a part of such an important outreach!

For more information about the Diaper Drive being held at the Boone Police Department, please contact Community Resource Officer Kat Eller at 828-268-6947. For more information on the Watauga County Children’s Council, visit their website at http://www.thechildrenscouncil.org/ or call at 828-262-5424.