The Blowing Rock Civic Association Announces Tim C. Gupton has been Elected President and CEO

Published Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:02 am

The Blowing Rock Civic Association, a community organization with more than 300 members who are dedicated to protecting and improving the quality of life in Blowing Rock, is pleased to announce that Tim C. Gupton has been elected President and Chief Executive Officer. Gupton, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has over 40 years of experience in public accounting, 19 with KPMG Peat Marwick and 21 as an owner of HPG LLP in Raleigh. Gupton also served as an officer of four very successful startup companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Gupton has been very active in the Blowing Rock community serving on the Boards of the BRCA and the Village Foundation. He is also active in the Chamber of Commerce. George T. Wilcox, who previously served as President/CEO and Chairman of the Board of the BRCA was elected to continue as Chairman of the Board.

The BRCA is also pleased to announce the election of Dr. Barry Miller Buxton to the Board of Directors. Dr. Buxton, a native of Blowing Rock, is the retired President of Lees- McRae College. Dr. Buxton is the definitive historian of Blowing Rock having written “ A Village Tapestry” considered the best source of information on the beautiful town’s unique history. Dr. Buxton also gained national recognition for his extensive work on science and history museums around the country. Dr. Buxton has also been very active in a number of community organizations. He is a recipient of “The Order of the Long Leaf Pine” North Carolina’s highest award for exemplary community service and outstanding accomplishments.

The BRCA is also pleased to announce the election of Marshall Sealey to the Board of Directors. Sealey is an engineering graduate of North Carolina State U. who has over 45 years of construction and engineering experience in 45 states and 15 countries. Sealey among his other responsibilities managed quality control and compliance with industry standards on major projects including high rise buildings, industrial facilities and power plants. Sealey chairs the BRCA Development Evaluation Committee. Also re- elected to the BRCA Board were: Tim Gupton, Karyn K. Herterich, Jean Kitchin, Blake Pace, Brian Beaty, Dan J. McLamb, Senator Tony Rand, James M. Scott, and Julian West. Bill Carter, Richard Gambill, Betsy Wilcox and George Wilcox are serving unexpired terms on the BRCA Board.

Comments

comments