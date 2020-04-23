The AMPC 17th Annual Awards Ceremony in a Live Stream Event Tonight, Thur. April 23 at 7:00pm

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:24 pm

Tonight, Thur. April 23 at 7:00pm. Go to the You are invited to view the AMPC 17th Annual Awards Ceremony in a Live Stream EventGo to the AMPC site here , and follow the link to the live stream.

You can also invite people who follow you or your business/organiztation on social media to follow along. We will Post the Live Stream at the AMPC Facebook page here

During this event, we will thank our sponsors, introduce you to the jurors, and show you all of the images, and announce the winning images. We love being able to do this in person, but unfortunately are not able to this year. We hope you are doing well, and can enjoy the event on Thursday evening.

Regards,

Rich Campbell and the AMPC Team