The 4th Annual Festival of Trees Fundraiser Is Now Opened at Chetola To Sunday Benefitting WYN

Published Friday, November 30, 2018 at 10:05 am

Opening night of the Western Youth Network’s Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort on Thursday welcomed festival sponsors, tree designers, WYN board members, and the general public. The festival continues through Sunday.

Almost 100 trees and wreaths, decorated with lights, ornaments, gifts and goodies will all be auctioned to raise money for Western Youth Network, WYN). WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to over 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after school initiatives, substance abuse prevention, and summer camps.

Last year’s event raised $35,000 for local youth in the High Country, and this year’s event is anticipated to surpass that total.

Festival hours are today, Friday 11/30 12:00pm – 8pm, Saturday 10am – 8pm, and Sunday 10am-2pm. The auction site can be found at www.32auctions.com/fotwyn2018

Pictures from Thursday night opening night by Jan Todd

