The 4th Annual Festival of Trees Fundraiser Is Now Opened at Chetola To Sunday Benefitting WYN

At last night’s reception, WYN’s executive director Jennifer Warren (left) accepts check from Capital Bank for a financial literacy program initiative, a partnership with Capital Bank to help teach basic financial principles and responsibility to children in the WYN program.
Opening night of the Western Youth Network’s Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort on Thursday welcomed festival sponsors, tree designers, WYN board members, and the general public. The festival continues through Sunday.
Almost 100 trees and wreaths, decorated with lights, ornaments, gifts and goodies will all be auctioned to raise money for Western Youth Network, WYN). WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to over 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after school initiatives, substance abuse prevention, and summer camps.
Last year’s event raised $35,000 for local youth in the High Country, and this year’s event is anticipated to surpass that total.
Festival hours are today, Friday 11/30 12:00pm – 8pm, Saturday 10am – 8pm, and Sunday 10am-2pm. The auction site can be found at www.32auctions.com/fotwyn2018
Pictures from Thursday night opening night by Jan Todd
Full sized live trees and tabletop trees, at various price points, are available at “buy it now” prices or by silence auction. All trees were donated by the Watauga County Christmas Tree Association, from various farms in the High Country.
Some tree designers included gifts under the tree, for kids of all ages. This tree themed “Home for the Holidays”, decorated by LifeStore Bank & Insurance in Boone, includes toys and a dollhouse.
Sports and entertainment tickets, holiday meals, jewelry and spa services are some of the extra goodies under the beautifully decorated trees
Wreaths and trees are on display, providing holiday cheer and decorating ideas. All money raised supports the Western Youth Network, serving children in the High Country.
Several trees by professional interior designers are available for purchase, ready to decorate homes and businesses
