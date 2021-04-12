The 2021 Wilkes Heritage Museum Candlelight Ghost Tour Season Begins Saturday, April 17

Published Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:53 am

The Wilkes Heritage Museum will host Candlelight Ghost Tours in Historic Downtown Wilkesboro on Saturday, April 17. Ghost tours are 90 minute walking tours that begin at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The tours are led by costumed guides and cost $10 per person. Reservations for Ghost Tours are required and have a limit of 15 people total per tour. All participants are required to wear a face mask and maintain appropriate social distancing.

Highlights of the tour include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin, and Tory Oak Site. Learn all about the hauntings and history of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. Additional dates for the 2021 Candlelight Ghost Tour season include May 15, June 19, July 17, August 21, September 11, October 29 and October 30.

The check-in for ghost tours will be on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. Parking is available along Main Street, North Bridge Street, and in the public parking lot behind Stroud Miller Insurance off of South Bridge Street.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. Candlelight Ghost Tours is a fundraising event for the Wilkes Heritage Museum. All proceeds go toward the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit the website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.