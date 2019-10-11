Ten People Charged After Federal Warrants Break Up High Country Drug Ring

Published Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:47 pm

Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the interruption of a complex and far-reaching narcotics trafficking network based in Ashe County. The federal conspiracy began and ended in Ashe County with ten individuals being arraigned in Federal & State court.

“Horton Hears a Who” is the operation name for the conspiracy named by local and federal investigating agencies assigned to this case.

“Our investigation began in December of 2018 jointly between the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation. After a few months, many of our local agencies joined forces to assist us in the entire investigation. West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkesboro Police Department, North Wilkesboro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) played a huge part in bringing our investigation closer to being finished,” Sheriff Howell said. “Our Narcotics Detectives have dedicated an enormous amount of their time to this investigation over the past 11 months. While our endgame is to remove as many drugs as possible off the streets of Ashe County, we also want to ensure that we present our court system and the federal court system with a solid case that will provide the maximum sentence to keep these individuals off our streets.”

The investigation has so far netted the arrests of ten 10 suspects. Seven of the suspects have been arraigned in Federal Court in Charlotte, with three (3) of the suspects facing pending State charges, and the removal of drugs, guns and drug money from Ashe County.

Charges are as follows:

Michael Anthony Horton of Jefferson was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 500 grams

of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine and two counts of Possession of a Firearm in furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Drew Hastings Hoffman of Lansing was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute over 500 grams of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Ashely Dawn Walker of Lansing was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 500 grams of

Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and two counts of Possession of a Firearm in furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime.

Kellie Elizabeth Wolfe of Jefferson was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 500 grams of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Christopher Barry Walters of Jefferson was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Michael Gwyn Mash of Lansing was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute over 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

Michelle Ellison Sole of Warrensville was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Kelvin Chad Faw of Crumpler was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Deliver Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic more than 400 grams of Methamphetamine.

Sandra Dawn Roop of Lansing was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Delive Methamphetamine, Deliver Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Drugs.

Ivan Hansel Moore of Wilkesboro was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Deliver Methamphetamine.

