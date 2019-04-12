Teen Charged With Murder in Slaying of Parents in Deep Gap

Published Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:35 pm

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has officially identified the victims and the suspect in Wednesday night’s murder in Deep Gap.

According to Sheriff Len Hagaman, Jeffrey David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Mae Borlase, 44, were found dead on Wednesday night after deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road in Deep Gap in reference to a suspicious incident.

The incident has sense been ruled a double homicide. On Thursday, the Borlase’s 17-year-old son, Tristan Noah Borlase, was found and arrested in Johnson County, Tennessee. The teen was charged with two counts of murder.

The investigation is still continuing, according to Sheriff Hagaman.

Tristan Borlase is listed as a member of the Watauga High School Track and Field team and is a senior at the high school.

