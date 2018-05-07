Team Availability Still Open in the May 14 Avery Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Tournament

Published Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:51 am

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melynda Martin Peeble has announced that team availability slots remain open for the third annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament to be held Monday, May 14, at one of the world’s most noted and scenic courses–the Linville Golf Club Course.

The course provides golfers and aspiring golfers the golden opportunity to play on a Number Two Donald Ross original course at the Linville Golf Club, located at 83 Club Lane in Linville. There’s a difference between courses nowadays and classics like Linville, which was handcrafted around the land’s original contour with mule-and-pan grading.

It’s truly a difference a golfer can feel—like the small, severe greens that defend the hole, an important aspect of Ross’s painstaking design. Play the course just once, and you’ll see why people can’t stop singing its praises—and coming back to play it again.

“Our golf classic will be fun for everyone participating and offer them a unique opportunity to play on one of the top courses anywhere,” Peeble said. “It also will help with the networking of businesses and individuals to help the Chamber of Commerce while also promoting Avery County. Everyone interested in playing in the tournament is urged to sign up for it.”

Those interested in playing in the tournament should contact the Chamber office right away by phone: (828) 898-5605. The golf classic brochure with registration form may be accessed at: https://averycounty.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Avery-Golf-Tournament-Brochure.pdf.

Further information about the golf classic also can be obtained online at: https://averycounty.com/chamber-events/avery-chamber-golf-classic/

All proceeds from the golf classic will benefit the Avery Chamber of Commerce, which is a co-op of businesses and individuals working together to advance the civic, economic, cultural and social betterment as well as tourism and other interests of Avery County.

The cost to play in the classic tournament is $200.00 per player. A four-player team may play for $800.00. A best ball format will be used in the tournament.

A golf hole sponsorship is available for $100.00.

The entry fee includes lunch, cart fees, practice balls and an awards social immediately following the tournament.

The tournament schedule includes: Registration & Lunch (11:00 a.m.) with lunch provided by Chick-fil-A; Play Instruction (12:15 p.m.); Shotgun Start (12:00 p.m.); and awards program and reception (4:45 p.m.) with reception food provided by Stonewall’s Restaurant.

A Hole-in-one prize of a new vehicle and a Longest Drive prize will be given by Friendship Honda.

Corporate sponsors for The Avery Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Tournament include: SkyLine/SkyBest and Carolina West Wireless. Besides Chick-fil-A, Friendship Honda and Stonewalls Restaurant, the golf classic’s other event sponsors are: The Lodges at Eagles Nest, High Country Radio and Appalachian Mountain Brewery.

