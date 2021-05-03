Overflow at The Cottages of Boone Discharges Untreated Wastewater Into Laurel Fork Stream

Published Monday, May 3, 2021 at 12:47 pm

The Cottages of Boone, located at 615 Fallview Lane in Boone, North Carolina, experienced a discharge of untreated domestic wastewater. The housing development operates an on-site wastewater treatment system that is permitted through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources and serves 894 bedrooms and ancillary facilities.

The discharge, which occurred when an equalization tank overflowed while work was being conducted on the wastewater treatment system, is believed to have started late Wednesday, April 21 and ended at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23. It is estimated that approximately 70,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged to Laurel Fork stream within the Watauga River Basin during the event.

The Cottages of Boone notified the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources about the discharge on Thursday morning, April 22, and the Cottages are cooperating with regulators in their review of the matter. The Cottages are giving this matter its full attention and is reviewing maintenance processes and procedures at the wastewater treatment system with the aim of preventing future incidents. There is no action required by the public at this time. Additional information will be provided if action is necessary.

For further information, please contact Lon Snider, Environmental Regional Supervisor with NCDEQ’s Water Quality Regional Operations Section at (336) 776-9700.