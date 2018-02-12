The Table Restaurant at Inn at Crestwood Reopens After Remodeling, Restaffing for Spring Season

Published Monday, February 12, 2018 at 3:49 pm

The Table Restaurant at the Inn at Crestwood is reopening on Valentines after being closed for the past month for renovations, revamping and re-staffing for the upcoming spring season. On Sunday night the restaurant had a “soft opening” for friends and guest to showcase their new menu. Crestwood’s General Manager, Vanessa Hensley, welcomed diners saying. “We’re looking forward to showcasting our new menu and letting our new staff serve you tonight.” Diners were treated to a four-course meal with wine pairings for each course. The first course was PEI Mussels followed by Pan-Seared Diver Scallop. The main course was Braised Boneless Short Rib with Boursin mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, roasted carrots and parsnips, garlic puree, and smoked demi-glazed, pickled shitake mushroom. And for desert, Blue Lavender Panna Cotta.

Chris Brinegar is the new restaurant manager who says he has been involved with restaurants most of his life. “I’m very excited about being here and building a new brand,” said Brinegar. “I like to see our place become a destination restaurant with folks knowing it’s worth the drive finding us here on the curvy Shulls Mill Road.” The restaurant has also added new staff members that Chris will be working with. “Our chef and I have the upmost confidence with our staff, they are really doing a great job.”

Chef Adam Policinski has now been with Crestwood for over two years and explains “the new menu is a compilation of a little bit of winter moving into spring – a good mixture of anything from a flat iron steak to filet mignon. We’re not stylized into an Italian style or American style – we are a melting pot and we experiment every chance we have with new things.” Sunday night diners were very pleased with their meal and gave Chef Policinski a loud round of applause following service. “Our primary goal is to make our customers happy,” said Policinski. “And I think we can do a fantastic job doing that.”

The Table Restaurant at the Inn at Crestwood will be open Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. They will be open till 9:00 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – till 8:00 on Wednesday and Sunday. The bar opens at 4:00. They are located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road and their phone number is 828-963-6646.

Their full menu is below:

APPETIZERS

Pan-Seared Scallops* – $14

Diver scallops, sweet pea risotto, arugula

PEI Mussels – $12

Malaysian curry sauce, cilantro, grilled lime

Chicken Paté – $9

Pickled apple, onion relish, apricot preserves, baguette

Lobster Bisque – $9

Sherry, annatto oil, chive

Sweet Corn Bisque – $8

Avocado, jalapeño oil

Butternut Squash Soup – $8

Bacon, pepitas, nutmeg crema

Classic Caesar – $8

Seasoned romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons

add Chicken or Tempeh -$6

add Salmon -$8

Apple Goat Cheese Salad – $9

Mixed greens, goat cheese, apples, cashew curry crumble, caramelized onion vinaigrette

ENTREES

Shrimp and Grits – $26

Blackened shrimp, ham grits, broccolini, celery root, bacon-tomato broth

Miso-Glazed Salmon*- $28

Pork belly, sticky rice, cucumber, cilantro, grilled orange, miso demi-glace

Pan Seared Chicken Breast- $24

Fingerling potatoes, Cauliflower puree, collard greens, chive oil, lemon herb jus

Short Rib- $27

Roasted seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, crispy parmesan

Crispy North Carolina Trout* – $26

Yukon gold mashed potatoes, squash, shallots, radish, lobster broth

Filet Mignon* – $38

Truffle-salted sautéed mushrooms and spinach, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, Borsin, rosemary demi-glace

Flatiron* – $24

Fingerling potatoes, Swiss chard, cashew purée, whiskey demi-glace

