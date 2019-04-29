Swim Complex Closes and Watauga County Parks and Recreation Relocates for Construction

Published Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:56 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Discussions for a new recreation center have been happening for the past two decades. In 2014, the existing Watauga county Swim Complex on State Farm Road was mentioned as being the perfect location for a new recreation center. It was a central location, there was existing recreation infrastructure, and the existing pools would be replaced.

In 2017, a property tax increase was approved to allocate funding for the new recreation center. Then, in September of 2018, the Watauga County Commissioners unanimously approved the full funding of the project.

The recreation center will include four gym floors, a multi-purpose room, two separate party rooms by the pool that can be joined together into one bigger party room, two separate pools and a warm water pool.

The recreation center will also feature an indoor walking track, a fitness area, a climbing wall by the pool that people will be able to dive off of, a spin room and an office space for all of the staff of Watauga County Parks and Recreation department.

The goal of the project is to be able to offer a little bit of something for everybody.

Construction is currently underway, and the new Watauga County Community Recreation Center is scheduled for completion in the Spring of 2020.

Today, the Watauga County Parks and Recreation Department is relocating to the East Annex (Rock Building) located at 331 Queen Street, Boone, NC. Office hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily with the main phone number remaining 828-264-9511.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the Watauga County Swim Complex will close to make way for the construction of the new Community Recreation Center and their services will not be available until the new recreation center opens. Stop by the pool tomorrow for one last swim. There will be special announcements and recognition at 12 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments will be free all day.

Check the Facebook page or Twitter @WataugaCountyPR for updates and progress reports on your new Community Recreation Center. If you have any questions, contact [email protected] or 828-264-9511.

Due to the construction the Tot Lot Park will be closed temporarily. Check out the picture below for specifics on when the park is open.

Comments

comments