Sweetheart Soiree Senior Valentine’s Dance

Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 3:48 pm

By Hailey Blevins

For the past two years, couples have danced until they couldn’t dance anymore at the Sweetheart Soiree Valentine’s Dance.

The first annual Sweetheart Soiree took place on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the American Legion. The event was a huge success with dancers and help from the Blowing Rock School, Girl Scout Troop, Watauga High School Student Council, Watauga Community Band, and donations of food and flowers from many local businesses.

Blowing Rock’s Sweetheart Soiree is back for its third year. The free dance will feature an afternoon full of music, food, and fun! All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The Sweetheart Soiree will be on Saturday, February 16, from 3-6 p.m. at the American Legion in Blowing Rock. This annual event is offered for senior adults in the community (55 & older) and singles are welcome.

RSVP at https://blowingrockparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programld=9 or by calling 828-295-5222.

