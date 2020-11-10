Sweet Success for Sugar: TDA Announces New Tourism Website & Marketing Now Online

A new 75-page website (www.SeeSugar.com) for the Village of Sugar Mountain features plenty of things to do in the High Country for both visitors and locals. It’s just one component of a 6-month successful marketing campaign that kicked off in May by the Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.

The website, written in a helpful travel guide style, inspires trips to Sugar Mountain during all four seasons. Find photo guides for village attractions including golf, tennis and winter sports, as well as events such as the Fine Art & Master Crafts Show and Oktoberfest. To encourage longer stays on the mountain, website readers also discover things to do within a 20-mile radius including hiking, waterfalls, dining, shopping and Blue Ridge Parkway. A special “Top 10 Things to Do with Social Distancing” was added.

Website traffic has increased tenfold since April. During October, the website had 32,000+ visits from 74 countries – thanks in part to a special fall section. The revamped See Sugar Facebook page reached more than 400,000 people in October thanks to timely fall color updates that were shared by many readers and picked up by a variety of media outlets.