Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Foot Chase, Stolen Vehicles and Arrest in Ashe County

Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell reports the arrest of a Winston-Salem man and the recovery of five stolen vehicles after receiving a sport of a suspicious vehicle.

On January 4, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Warrensville. Upon arrival, Sgt. Chris Green discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Winston-Salem.

Sgt. Green began questioning the suspect, Junior Jack Cobbler. When questioned about the stolen vehicle, Cobbler ran from the responding deputies. After a brief foot chase, Sgt. Green, Deputies Aaron Scott and Nick Johnson apprehended Cobbler. Drug paraphernalia and additional stolen items were located inside the stolen vehicle.

Cobbler, 48, of Winston-Salem was placed in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $14,000 secured bond. He was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detective Will Hicks followed up on the case, contacting Winston-Salem Police on January 7. Detectives from the Winston-Salem Police Department arrived later that night. Following the interview and investigation, Detective Hicks discovered keys belonging to four additional stolen vehicles from Winston-Salem. Detectives from the Winston-Salem Police Department recovered five vehicles and two license plates previously reported stolen from a dealership in Winston-Salem. There are additional charges from the Winston-Salem Police Department pending at this time.

“It takes a lot of teamwork and cooperation to move a case beyond the initial call. Our detectives went the extra mile while following up on this case and did an excellent job pulling resources from other agencies to hold Mr. Cobbler accountable for the crimes he committed,” said Ashe County Chief Deputy Danny K. Houck.

