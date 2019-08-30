Suspected Gas Leak at Lees-McRae College Residence Hall Friday Morning

Published Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am

By Tim Gardner

Some students from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk have been transported to local hospitals this morning following a suspected gas leak.

According to Lee King, Lees-McRae’s president, residence facility Avery Hall was evacuated early Friday.

King said those students were transported to area hospitals for additional observation and treatment. He said some have been released while others are still getting examine by medical professionals.

Campus officials said the source of the possible gas leak is unknown at this time, as well as the type of gas, but that an investigation is underway.

“We are investigating the possible causes of this and continuing to ensure care for our students,” said King in a news report.

