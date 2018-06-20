Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock Set to Receive a Facelift in 2019; Plans Will Be Discussed on Monday

Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 12:53 pm

By Nathan Ham

Blowing Rock Town council members will meet on Monday for the annual mid-year retreat in Blowing Rock with potential road improvements for Sunset Drive at the top of the list for discussion.

According to Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers, plans for the roadwork will be presented by Town Manager Ed Evans in Monday’s meeting and will likely be voted on in July’s regular town council meeting.

Sunset Drive travels from Highway 321 to Main Street and sees its fair share of traffic day in and day out.

“We are going to try to keep one lane open, but we are still waiting on the engineers to get back with us on that,” said Sellers.

The earliest possible start date for this project would be February of 2019, according to Sellers.

