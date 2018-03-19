Sunny Skies Were Smiling As The Town of Boone Holds Its First Ever St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Published Monday, March 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm

By Nathan Ham

The inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boone had near-perfect weather and a great turnout from areas all over the region as part of a busy Saturday in the High Country.

“We were extremely pleased with the parade, we had wonderful participants that brought multiple people, dressed in green and had plenty of things to hand out,” said Pilar Fotta, the director of cultural resources in Boone.

The streets were lined with green and with people celebrating the day.

Not only was this event popular for the locals, but people from all over came to take in the parade.

“We had a lot of people here from all over the region. I had people asking where to park that were from Asheville, Wilkesboro and Tennessee,” Fotta said. “We had so much participation from everyone in town, many of the merchants and spectators. It was just a wonderful day.”

With this being the first time that a St. Patrick’s Day Parade had taken place in Boone, you never really know how things will go, but so far, the reviews have been great.

“It’s hard to know when you do something for the first time, how it’s going to be received, but people really came out to support this. I love this community, they always come out and support everything we do,” said Fotta. “The theme of the parade was lucky to be in Boone and we’re certainly lucky to be.”

Fotta said that she plans to put this parade in her budget request to make this an annual event in downtown Boone. She also wanted to extend a special thanks to the Boone Police Department, public works and the town for making this event possible.

