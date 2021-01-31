Sunday Morning Roads Are In Pretty Good Shape; Snowplows Did a Great Job in Early Morning Hours

Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 11:00 am

Snowplows were out early this morning getting roads cleared of snow with the main roads around Boone pretty much cleared and the surrounding rural roads are passable. Boone saw about three inches of snow with that total going higher on the mountains surrounding Boone. After a break in the precipitation through the afternoon, the forecast is for more snow showers and a wintery mix this evening – and more snow showers kicking in on Monday and Tuesday.

Pictures from around Boone around 10:00 Sunday morning.