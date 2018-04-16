Sun, Rain and Snow; Three Days of Weather!

Published Monday, April 16, 2018 at 10:20 am

By Nathan Ham

Mother Nature just had to bring in one more round of snow showers for the High Country on Monday after heavy rains and thunderstorms dampened the area on Sunday.

Boone received almost three inches of rain on Sunday with the official total measuring in at 2.78 inches, according to Ray’s Weather Center. Blowing Rock had over three inches of rain at 3.14 inches. Linville had 3.57 inches of rain and Banner Elk got nearly four inches of rain with a total of 3.91 inches. Jefferson and West Jefferson saw right at three inches of rainfall while Phillips Gap at the Blue Ridge Parkway had 3.88 inches, all according to Ray’s Weather Center.

While most of the High Country will not see any snow accumulation from Monday’s snow showers, areas above 3800 feet could see between one to three inches of the white stuff with higher amounts on mountaintops.

The snow will taper off this afternoon, leaving winds and below-average temperatures for Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s, Ray’s forecast said.

Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the week with lots of sun and highs in the upper 60s before a stray shower or two on Wednesday night.

Temperatures dip back into the 50s for the rest of the week, however the weather will be nice with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.

Taking a look back at this week last year in Boone, high temperatures were in the upper 60s and lower 70s throughout the week with the exception of April 20 where the high was 59 degrees. It was a rainy week for the High Country last year with rain falling on six of the seven days totaling almost two inches total.

Visit Ray’s Weather Center for an updated weather forecast throughout the week.

Comments

comments