Summer Break Ends: Appalachian State and Watauga County Schools Return to Class on August 19

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:33 pm

By Nathan Ham

Monday will be a busy day in the High Country with the fall semester getting underway at Appalachian State University and the 2019-20 school years beginning for Watauga County Schools.

This weekend will be move-in weekend for App State first-year students moving into their dorms across campus and for the rest of the student body moving into their rental apartments and houses.

If you are planning on traveling in and around Boone this weekend, be sure to allow some extra time and be courteous to others on the road, whether it be other drivers, pedestrians or cyclists.

It does appear that this weekend and Monday will be gorgeous weather days for college students to settle into their new housing arrangements and for public school students to enjoy one last summer weekend. According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all warm with lots of sunshine and only a slight risk of widely scattered showers on Sunday and Monday.

Taking a look at the Appalachian State calendar for this semester, Black and Gold Convocation will be Tuesday, August 27. Fall break is October 14-15, Thanksgiving break is November 27-29, the last day of classes for the fall semester is December 3 and final exams are December 5-11. December Commencement is set for December 13.

Watauga County Schools will be out of school for Labor Day on September 2 and will have an early release day for students on September 18. October 24-25 are also scheduled early release days for parent conferences. In November, schools will be closed on November 11 for Veteran’s Day. Thanksgiving break will begin with an early release day on November 27 and no school on November 28-29. Christmas break begins with an early release day on December 20 and students will return from the break on January 6, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

