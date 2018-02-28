Sugar Resort Expecting Cold Weather to Allow Snowmaking To Continue For Spring-Time Skiing

Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 10:13 am

And just like last year, you thought winter was over! After a few, long, weeks of warm temperatures the weather pattern finally made a turn toward winter conditions. Snow making began yesterday afternoon and will continue as long as temperatures allow. In addition, beginning Thursday and lasting through Sunday cold and snow is in the forecast, which means more snow making, deeper snow depths, more skiable terrain and additional open lifts.

Right now a 20-50 inch base covers seven slopes, including Gunther’s Way. By the weekend expect eight slopes and four lifts in operation. All sessions of ice skating are also offered.

This Sunday Sugar Bear celebrates his 33rd birthday and the Dick Trundy Sugar Cup competition honors the life of Sugar’s former director of operations and a two-star Marine Corp General. Skiers and riders of all ages are welcome to participate in the NASTAR format event. One-hundred percent of the entry fees goes to the American Cancer Society.

On Monday, March 5 customers will realize an automatic twenty-five percent savingson lift/slope tickets, lessons, and equipment rentals. Items throughout the ski shopare also on sale, and winter value packages drop another notch in discounts and expand into weekends. On March 11 Sugar’s annual Easter egg hunt is open for youngsters twelve and under. A season pass valid for next winter is among the thousands of plastic eggs scattered along the Lower Flying Mile slope.

View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain Resort’s spring-time fun. And for more information call 800-SUGAR-MT or visit www.skisugar.com .

