Sugar Mountain Resort’s Summer Season Begins Memorial Day Weekend

Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:23 pm

As we roll from winter to summer the fun continues at Sugar Mountain Resort. Spinning chairlift bull wheels, mountain bikers lapping miles of downhill terrain, summer sunning, toe-tapping to small town bands with big-time talent, camping kids, fireworks, food trucks & festivals are just a few of the things you will find at Sugar Mountain Resort this summer.

Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, scenic chairlift rides aboard the Summit Express will operate and the bike park will open kicking off Sugar’s summer season. In addition to the four-day Memorial Day weekend, the bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate Fridays through Sundays from July 2 until September 6. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend. A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling 800-SUGAR-MT. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on-site.

Magic Cycles, located in the snowsports school building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks will be on premise during the summer weekends and the Caddyshack is open seven days a week.

The start whistle will blow Sunday, July 4 at 9 a.m. for the fifth annual Summit Crawl competition. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Rockabilly’s will liven up the airwaves with a classic country and rock & roll performance. Later from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. the Typical Mountain Boys will bring to the stage a unique blend of bluegrass, old time mountain & contemporary music. Food and beverages will be available at the mountain’s base and summit. A bigger-and-better-than-ever mountain-top fireworks show, sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, will kick off around 9:15 p.m. The Summit Express chairlift will run until 10:00 p.m. July 4 for mountain-top fireworks viewing.

Sugar’s gravity mountain bike camp for tweens and teens ages 11-16 will be July 9-11. Kids will have so much fun they will not want to go home. The downhill action will continue July 31 & August 1 when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s classic downhill tracks during the Downhill Southeast Mountain Bike Race Series finals.

Rubbing shoulders with an eclectic gathering of unique fine artists and master crafters during the Avery County Fine Art & Master Craft Festival July 16-18 and August 13-15 will bring a slower pace and welcome visitors of all ages.

Health and safety remain Sugar Mountain Resort’s top priority. This summer, programs and activities will be operating according to local and state public health orders and following their guidance as it relates to face coverings. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues to evolve.