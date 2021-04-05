Sugar Mountain Resort to Replace Ski Lift on the Big Birch Slope This Summer

Published Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:16 pm

Building new ski lifts makes Sugar Mountain Resort happy. That is why come the start of the 2021-22 winter season skiers and riders can enjoy a new four-seater, fixed-grip chairlift to take them midway up Sugar Mountain. The green triple chairlift, which tunnels under tall Maples and around lush Rhododendron along the mountain’s East side services the Big Birch slope and provides access to Oma’s Meadow, will be replaced by a Doppelmayr, quad chairlift. The new 2,000 foot long Big Birch chairlift, the resort’s fourth installation in six years, doubles in speed over the old triple and carries 1,792 passengers per hour. The Resort’s overall uphill capacity goes from transporting 11,270 passengers per hour to 11,660 passengers per hour.

“Moving people seamlessly and efficiently and comfortably from point-to-point is our goal and most importantly, it makes guests happy,” said Sugar Mountain Resort owner, Gunther Jochl.

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina's largest snow-sports resort providing the best skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible.