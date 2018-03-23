Sugar Mountain Open For Skiing Through The Weekend And Into Next Week as Weather Permits

Published Friday, March 23, 2018 at 1:52 pm

By Nathan Ham

Sugar Mountain Resort is hanging in there and will stay open as long as weather allows them to, according to Kim Jochl, the director of marketing for Sugar Mountain.

“We’re going to stay open until people stop coming and it stops snowing,” she added. “Business has been good and conditions have been holding good.”

Sugar Mountain still has a 30 to 60-inch base with 10 slopes open, including Gunther’s Way at the top as well as Northridge, Switchback, Upper Flying Mile and Big Birch.

This weekend, more cold and snowy conditions will arrive in the High Country on Saturday morning and likely hang around through Sunday evening.

With the Easter holiday approaching there might even be a chance the resort will be open through the beginning of April. In the end, it will be up to Mother Nature.

“This late in the season, it just really all depends on weather and the forecast. As we’ve always said, we’re in the ski business, when the conditions are right and the weather cooperates, we’re open for business,” Jochl said.

March Madness discounts are still going on through the end of the month. Skiers and snowboarders receive up to 25 percent discount on lift tickets, rental equipment and lessons.

Comments

comments