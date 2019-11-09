Sugar Mountain Opens for Skiing on Saturday: First Skiers on Lift at 9 a.m. for 2019-2020 Season

Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:10 am

Sugar Mountain Resort opened for skiing and snowboarding on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Skiers and snowboarders were showing up at the resort a little after 8:00 looking to get their first runs in for the season. Lifts opened at 9:00 as the Sugar Mountain crew put the finishing touches on operations to be ready for opening day. Kim Jochl, Vice President at Sugar reported that for opening day they had six slopes open with three lifts running and from 5 to 20 inches of snow on the slopes. “We like to open as early as possible so we can be in business.” said Kim. “It stirs excitement and gets us rolling for the season.”

Season pass holders Eric and Kimberly Marland from Boone were one of the first to show up at the resort this morning. “We’re here because they are open!” said Eric. Kimberly added that today was her birthday as well. “This is exciting, I get to go skiing on my birthday in North Carolina.” Last year Kimberly skied 53 days and was looking forward to today being the first day of a new season.

Gunther Jochl, President and Owner of Sugar Mountain Resort was all smiles. “Look at what all we have done,” said Gunther. “Here we are on the 9th of November and we’re open!. This is unbelievably awesome. We are open to the top and we couldn’t be more excited.” Kim added, “What a great start to our 50th season!”

