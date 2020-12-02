Sugar Mountain Open For Skiing, Appalachian to Open Thursday, Beech on Saturday: Here We Go!

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 5:00 pm

By Nathan Ham

It’s a big week in the High Country for winter sports enthusiasts as all three ski resorts and Hawksnest snow tubing are expected to be open with plenty of snow on the slopes.

“We’ve got low temperatures and the weather looks good for snowmaking,” said Kim Jochl, Vice-President at Sugar Mountain Resort. “We’re excited to get going and see people outdoors exercising and breathing in the fresh air.”

Ice skating, skiing and snowboarding at Sugar Mountain are already open and snow tubing runs are expected to open on Saturday.

“It’s so nice out there like a winter wonderland,” said Kaylee Mayberry, the group sales director for Sugar Mountain.

Coming up before you know it will be the annual SugarFest celebration happening December 11-13.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. will open for the 2020-21 season on Thursday with eight slopes open. Ice skating is open and this weekend will also mark the annual Ski Anniversary weekend.

“If you book your tickets online by noon the day before, you can get a ticket for $5,” said owner Brad Moretz. “On Sunday night we’ve got our first Sunday night special, if you buy your ticket by noon, the ticket is only $12.”

This year due to COVID-19, all tickets must be purchased online at appskimtn.com.

In addition to purchasing ski tickets online, skiers can reserve clothing rentals, book lessons and rent equipment online.

Masks will be required in the lodge, on the lifts and in the lift lines.

“We’re just trying to create a great environment for this weekend. We’ve got some great weather coming up, we’re really fortunate to have that for people to get off to a great start,” said Moretz.

Beech Mountain Resort will open for the season this Saturday for day sessions.

“We are looking forward to opening this winter and providing a safe experience for our patrons. We have prepared thorough operational plans that put safety first, are consistent with all local regulations, and follow the North Carolina Ski Area Association’s Ski Well, Be Well best practices,” said Talia Freeman, Beech Mountain Resort’s Director of Marketing.

Hawksnest is anticipating opening on Friday. They have been making snow on Monday night, all day Tuesday and will make snow on Wednesday night. Live updates from Hawksnest can be found on their website at https://hawksnesttubing.com/.

Scenes from Appalachian Mtn Ski slopes on Tuesday afternoon.







