Published Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:05 am

On Monday morning, the Village of Sugar Mountain announced that a Supplemental State of Emergency had been signed by the mayor to extend the short-term rental ban and the 14-day quarantine for second homeowners until May 8.

It was announced last week in a proclamation from the mayor’s office that Sugar Mountain would allow those restrictions to expire on April 29. The village has decided to keep those restrictions in place through next Friday.

Related Articles

Comments

comments