Sugar Grove Man Arrested Following Stabbing Incident Near Publix on Sunday Afternoon

Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 10:24 am

On October 7, at approximately 4:42 PM, Boone Police, Fire, and Watauga Medics responded to a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of Publix Super Market at 1620 Blowing Rock Road. The victim was identified as Harley Justin Mills, 25, of Boone. Mr. Mills was transported for medical treatment to Johnson City Medical Center. The current post-surgery status of Mr. Mills is that he is in stable condition.

The suspect in this case was identified as Jeffrey Lee Warren, 41, of Sugar Grove. Mr. Warren was arrested and taken before a Watauga County Magistrate who issued a $200,000.00 secured bond for his release. Mr. Warren is currently in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center.

