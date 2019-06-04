Subsentio Honors Carolina West Wireless for Role in Rapid Response Rescue of Lost Teens

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:05 am

Winner of Subsentio “Safe Harbor Award” Implemented Lawful Intercept Technology to Help Rescue Teams Locate Boys Lost in Woods

Subsentio today announced it has honored Carolina West Wireless by presenting the mobile service provider with the Subsentio “Safe Harbor Award” for their role in ensuring the safe rescue of two teenage youths who lost their way while hiking in Stone Mountain State Park in March 2019.

“We are very proud to accept this award from Subsentio,” said Jude O’Sullivan, Chief Customer Officer of Carolina West Wireless. “Thanks to the remarkable technologies we host, a very worrisome incident for the boys and their families was brought to a safe and happy conclusion.”

“This event can help boost awareness of how systems designed to apprehend criminals and terrorists are equally important to the work of first responders,” said Steve Bock, President and CEO of Subsentio. “Not for the first time, advanced technology saved lives.”

The rescue operation unfolded on the afternoon of March 3, 2019. While hiking on the state park’s “Mountains to the Sea Trail,” the two boys went off trail, lost their way and dialed 911 on their smartphone for help. Carolina West went into action, deploying GPS location and radio frequency (RF) triangulation to determine the youth’s location, precisely position rescuers in a 14,351-acre state park, and find the teens before night fell and temperatures plunged. When the lost boys emerged from the woods, the rescue team was there to meet them.

About Subsentio

Subsentio provides total solutions for compliance with records production and surveillance laws including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act. Subsentio’s CALEA Compliance Bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, legal expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 22 nations in the Americas, Europe and the Asiapac region. www.subsentio.com

About Carolina West Wireless



Carolina West Wireless was formed in 1991 and is owned by a partnership consisting of Skyline Telephone, Surry Telephone and Wilkes Telephone. Headquartered in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Carolina West Wireless provides its customers in eleven (11) western NC counties with innovative technology including data and mobile services, the latest wireless equipment and competitive wireless plans that provide national coverage. www.carolinawest.com

Comments

comments