Study: These North Carolina Counties Depend the Most on Small Business; Watauga Number 3

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:50 am

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on small businesses in the U.S., with many temporarily closing their doors to accommodate social distancing mandates.

A recent study by SmartAsset highlighted the places in North Carolina with the most small business owners. These rankings are based on one of the key factors in SmartAsset’s Best Places for Small Business Owners study. The analysis measured the percentage of residents in each county that depend on small business income. Watauga County was one of the places where small business representation was highest.

For a look at the places in North Carolina with the most small business owners, check out the table below:

Rank County Small Business Returns Small Business Income Income Taxes Small Business Returns Index 1 Dare, NC 35.96% 16.09% $10,279 63.34 2 Hyde, NC 35.44% 14.23% $10,279 62.24 3 Watauga, NC 32.55% 11.83% $10,279 56.13 4 Orange, NC 31.06% 10.75% $10,279 52.97 5 Polk, NC 30.34% 6.43% $10,279 51.45 6 Clay, NC 29.69% 6.97% $10,279 50.08 7 Avery, NC 29.69% 8.80% $10,279 50.07 8 Transylvania, NC 29.32% 9.66% $10,279 49.28 9 Macon, NC 29.27% 11.50% $10,279 49.19 10 Buncombe, NC 28.62% 11.94% $10,279 47.81

The full study, methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/ retirement/allianz-annuities- review#northcarolina/small- business-returns