Stonewalls Restaurant Wins the First Annual Christmas Tree Competition in Banner Elk

This year, as a part of Banner Elk’s Small Town Christmas, businesses had a friendly competition for the best decorated Christmas tree. The inaugural First Annual Christmas Tree Festival was sponsored by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. The following businesses had entries in the contest: Banner Elk Olive Oil & Balsamics, Best Western Mountain Lodge, Blue Ridge Village, Cultural Art Center at the Historic Banner Elk School, My Best Friend’s Barkery, Stonewalls Restaurant, The Perry House & Dunn’s Deli, and The Twisted Twig Antiques. The winners of the contest, announced December 8th following the Christmas parade, are Scott Garland and Tim Heschke, owners of Stonewalls Restaurant in downtown Banner Elk.

Garland says, “One of my favorite Christmas songs is Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas,” and that was my inspiration for the tree. It was great seeing all the families having their photos taken beside the tree. We are very honored and grateful to have been chosen as the winner for the contest.”

The trees are up for viewing throughout the holiday season. Come visit Banner Elk and view all the beautiful trees!

