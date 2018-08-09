Still No Official Start Date for Highway 105 Paving Project South of Boone

Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

By Nathan Ham

Drivers wondering when paving will begin on N.C. Highway 105 south of Boone will have to continue waiting a little longer.

According to Todd Spurlin, a Division Maintenance Staff Engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there has been no official start date provided by Maymead for this area of roadwork.

Previously, paving was expected to start at some point in mid-August. However with the rainfall that has hit the High Country over the last three weeks, the start of paving has been delayed.

“The contractor does provide somewhat of a schedule, but it has been highly variable due to all of the rain,” Spurlin said.

On the other end of Boone, the paving of Old Highway 421 is nearly complete with final work expected to be completed soon, weather depending. Intersection tie-ins, shoulder work and the final lane striping are what remain to be completed on Old Highway 421.

It has been a busy spring and summer for roadwork projects across the High Country. According to the NCDOT Construction Progress Report, Maymead has three ongoing contracts to pave over 100 miles of road in Avery, Caldwell and Watauga counties.

