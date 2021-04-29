Statement from Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Shooting Event that was Released at 10 am

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:27 am

A standoff between law enforcement and an individual at 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone, North Carolina ended shortly before 11pm on April 28.

On April 28 at 9:44am, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at the home when the homeowner’s employer called to report the homeowner did not report to work or respond to telephone calls.

Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. Upon entering the home, two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies received gunshot wounds from an unknown individual within the residence.

K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died at the scene. Sgt. Chris Ward died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence. The names of the civilians are not being released at this time.

During an initial rescue attempt of the WCSO officers, a Boone Police officer was hit by gunfire, but was uninjured due to his protective equipment.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman in a statement on Aug. 28. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

Law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene included: Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Governor Roy Cooper also released a statement concerning the event saying: