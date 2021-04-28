Statement from Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Shooting Event that was Released at 4:30 pm

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 5:58 pm

On April 28 at 9:44am, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone, North Carolina, because the homeowner and his family did not attend work or respond to telephone calls.

Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property.

Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence. Two deputies received gunshot wounds. One deputy was extracted from the location and has been flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The other deputy remains on the scene. The condition of the deputy on scene remains unknown at this time.

The shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home. The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers.

Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.