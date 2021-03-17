Statement from NC State Board of Elections Director on Intelligence Community Report on Foreign Threats to 2020 Elections

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:35 am

The following is a statement from Karen Brinson Bell on the Intelligence Community Report on Foreign Threats to 2020 Elections, which was released today:

[Download the “Intelligence Community Assessment of Foreign Threats to the 2020 U.S. Federal Elections.”]

The report released on Tuesday by the top federal intelligence officials supports what North Carolina elections officials have said all along: The 2020 elections in North Carolina were secure and the results are accurate.

According to the Intelligence Community Assessment of Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections: “We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections by altering any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, ballot casting, vote tabulation, or reporting results. […] Some foreign actors, such as Iran and Russia, spread false or inflated claims about alleged compromises of voting systems to undermine public confidence in election processes and results.”

We thank our federal partners for their important work in helping state and local governments secure our elections from all threats.

We encourage all North Carolinians to read these reports, and to seek reliable, nonpartisan information about elections from state and county elections officials, not social media or unverified sources.

We know from this report and our own experiences that efforts to undermine voter confidence in elections are widespread and often successful. Please help us stop the spread of misinformation.

For more on election security in North Carolina, please see the Election Security section of our website.