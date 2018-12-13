State Farm Road Reopens After Bomb Threat Forced Boone PD to Close the Road

Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 3:31 pm

By Nathan Ham

Numerous email bomb threats have been reported across the country, including here in Boone.

According to the Boone Police Department about three hours ago, State Farm Road was closed after a bomb threat was made to the Blue Ridge Medical Offices where four medical offices currently reside: Appalachian Gastroenterology, Appalachian Rehabilitation, Blue Ridge Dentistry and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose and Throat.

State Farm Road was reopened a little after 3 p.m. according to an update on the Boone PD Facebook Page.

Another Facebook post around 3:15 from the Boone PD said that “e-mail bomb threats being received, locally and throughout the country, are being proved as hoaxes. Our officers have responded to a number of them in Boone. Remain vigilant and call police if you observe any suspicious persons or devices.

Boone Police, along with many area law enforcement and public service agencies, responded to multiple bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The following locations were responded to:

870 State Farm Road, Blue Ridge Medical Offices

2282 NC Highway 105, Ross Automotive

155 Furman Road, Executive Arts Building

All threats were received by the victims via e-mail. None of these threats were credible, and all were perpetrated in a similar fashion as is currently being reported nationwide. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or devices.

