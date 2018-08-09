Stacy Eggers Jr. Passes Away at the Age of 94

Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:47 am

By Nathan Ham

Well-known military veteran, attorney and community leader Stacy Eggers Jr. passed way on Tuesday, August 7 at Watauga Medical Center. Eggers was 94.

Eggers was born on March 20, 1924 in Watauga County. He served in the United States Army Air Corps and reached the ranking of Sergeant before turning his attention to practicing law. He opened his law practice on June 1, 1950 and at the time was one of only four practicing attorneys in Watauga County.

Not only did Eggers serve his country with his time in the military, but he also served the Watauga County Community in numerous capacities, including serving as Trustee for the Watauga County Hospital in 1966 when the hospital moved to its current location. Eggers also served on the hospital board of directors from 1974 until 1980, spent time serving on the Boone Board of Elections and was a member of the Boone Rotary Club.

His law firm continues on to this day as Eggers, Eggers, Eggers and Eggers Attorneys at Law.

Eggers is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Eggers-Gryder and husband Kelvin of Boone and Marianna E. Isaacs and husband Tom of Vilas. He is also survived by one daughter-in-law, Margaret Eggers of Boone, seven grandchildren: Stacy C. Eggers, IV and wife Kim, Austin F. Eggers and wife Michelle, Luke B. Eggers, Braxton D. Eggers and wife Sara, Casey T. Isaacs, Daniel Gryder and wife Anel, and Grady E. Isaacs; and eight great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow on Friday at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post 130 and DAV Chapter 90 will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

