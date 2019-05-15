Stable Real Estate Sales Growth in the High Country

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:48 am

Home sales in the NC High Country remained strong in April and outpaced activity a year ago, according to the latest real estate report by the High Country Association of Realtors.

Just over half of the sales activity was in Watauga County, which is seeing a rising trend in sold prices.

Local Realtors sold 173 homes worth $51.5 million in April, according to the High Country Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It records all Realtor activity in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

Through the first four months of the year, local Realtors sold 649 homes worth $193.75 million. That’s an increase of 4 percent from this time last year (629 homes sold worth $163.13 million) and up 22 percent from 2017 (533 homes worth $137 million).

The median sold price for the region – the midpoint at which half of all homes sold either above or below – was $227,000. That’s almost one percent higher than the median price at this time last year, $224,900.

Some of that increase is attributable to the continued interest in high-dollar homes. Realtors sold four listings for more than $1 million in April, bring to 18 the number of such homes sold this year. Two of the listings were for more than $2 million, one within Watauga County and the other in Ashe County. The other two were sold in Watauga County and Avery County.

Sellers are also starting to enter the market en masse. Realtors added 441 new listings to regional inventory in April, the most added in a month since last June (491) and much higher than last April (379). Historically, May tends to the month when the most listings are added for the year, as the busy summer selling season begins in earnest.

As of May 12 there were approximately 1,550 active listings in the MLS.

