St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Daniel Boone Rail Jam and All Town Meetings Canceled; Rail Jam UPDATE

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:32 pm

Due to the health concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and efforts to limit the possible transmission, the Town of Boone has made the decision to cancel events and meetings.

On or before April 13, 2020, the town will reassess this measure and provide an update concerning ongoing cancellations or rescheduling of meetings. These cancellations will allow Town of Boone staff to focus their efforts on preparation and response to this developing situation in the community.

Effective immediately, all events with 100 or more participants, including these events sponsored by outside community partners on Town of Boone property, are canceled or postponed until otherwise directed by the mayor/town manager. No new events of groups of 100 or more should be scheduled until further notice.

Effective immediately, all public meetings hosted by the Town of Boone including town council meetings, police forums, public hearings, town committee meetings and town board meetings are canceled through April 13.

UPDATE FROM RAIL JAM Event Coordinator Shauna Godwin: “We are tentatively rescheduling the Daniel Boone Rail Jam for Saturday, April 25th (as the health situation allows). Let me know if you have any questions or concerns. We are bummed but we understand and support the Town of Boone’s decision. We’re hoping we can have an even bigger and better event a month from now! Let us know if you are unable to participate. Spectators who purchased tickets may either use them at the rescheduled date or contact me for a refund.” [email protected]

