Spring Semester Classes Underway at Appalachian State

By Nathan Ham
Monday marked the first day of class for students as they returned to Boone after a long winter break.
Students arrived to Boone with about the same view as when they left town back in December with snow on the ground and salt on the roads.
19,108 undergraduate and graduate students will resume their classes for one week before the first holiday of the 2019 spring semester. Next Monday will be Martin Luther King Day, meaning students will be out of class for the day.
Looking ahead to the rest of the spring semester schedule, spring break is set for March 4-8. Students will also be out of class for Easter break on April 22-23. The last day of classes for the semester will be on May 1 and exams quickly follow on May 3 and then pick up again on May 6-9. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 10-11.
2019 Spring Semester Calendar
January 14 First day of classes
January 15
January 18 For First-Half Semester classes: Last day to add a class, change the section of a class, change a course from credit to audit, or choose the pass-fail option Last day to drop a first-half semester class or full-semester class with no academic penalty For Full-Semester classes: Last day to add a full-semester class, change the section of a class, change a course from credit to audit, or choose the pass-fail option Last day to reduce your class schedule and be eligible for a refund
January 21 State Holiday – No classes
January 28 UNC “Census” date: last day to drop a class without the course being used in the calculation of the “fifty percent surcharge” mandated by North Carolina statute.
February 12 Last day to drop a first-half semester class and use a career drop Last day to drop the pass-fail option on a first-half semester class
March 1 First-half semester classes ends
March 4-8 Spring Break – No classes
March 11 Second half-semester classes start
March 12 For Second-Half Semester classes: Last day to add a second-half semester class, change the section of a class, change a course from credit to audit, or choose the pass-fail option Last day to drop a second-half semester class with no academic penalty
March 25 Last day to drop a full-semester class and use a career drop Last day to drop the pass-fail option on a full-semester class Last day to withdraw from term
April 1-12 Early Registration for Currently Enrolled Students
April 8 Last day to drop a second-half-semester class and use a career drop Last day to drop the pass-fail option on a second-half semester course
April 22 State Holiday – No classes; University closed
April 23 State Holiday – No classes; University open
May 1 Last day of classes
May 2 Reading day
May 3, 6-9 Final Examination period
May 10-13 Faculty grading period
May 10-11 Commencement ceremonies
May 13 Final grades due 1:00pm Last day to submit incomplete grades from Fall 2018