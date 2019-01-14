Spring Semester Classes Underway at Appalachian State

Published Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:33 am

By Nathan Ham

Monday marked the first day of class for students as they returned to Boone after a long winter break.

Students arrived to Boone with about the same view as when they left town back in December with snow on the ground and salt on the roads.

19,108 undergraduate and graduate students will resume their classes for one week before the first holiday of the 2019 spring semester. Next Monday will be Martin Luther King Day, meaning students will be out of class for the day.

Looking ahead to the rest of the spring semester schedule, spring break is set for March 4-8. Students will also be out of class for Easter break on April 22-23. The last day of classes for the semester will be on May 1 and exams quickly follow on May 3 and then pick up again on May 6-9. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 10-11.

2019 Spring Semester Calendar

January 14 First day of classes

January 15

January 18 For First-Half Semester classes: Last day to add a class, change the section of a class, change a course from credit to audit, or choose the pass-fail option Last day to drop a first-half semester class or full-semester class with no academic penalty For Full-Semester classes: Last day to add a full-semester class, change the section of a class, change a course from credit to audit, or choose the pass-fail option Last day to reduce your class schedule and be eligible for a refund

January 21 State Holiday – No classes

January 28 UNC “Census” date: last day to drop a class without the course being used in the calculation of the “fifty percent surcharge” mandated by North Carolina statute.

February 12 Last day to drop a first-half semester class and use a career drop Last day to drop the pass-fail option on a first-half semester class

March 1 First-half semester classes ends

March 4-8 Spring Break – No classes

March 11 Second half-semester classes start

March 12 For Second-Half Semester classes: Last day to add a second-half semester class, change the section of a class, change a course from credit to audit, or choose the pass-fail option Last day to drop a second-half semester class with no academic penalty

March 25 Last day to drop a full-semester class and use a career drop Last day to drop the pass-fail option on a full-semester class Last day to withdraw from term

April 1-12 Early Registration for Currently Enrolled Students

April 8 Last day to drop a second-half-semester class and use a career drop Last day to drop the pass-fail option on a second-half semester course

April 22 State Holiday – No classes; University closed

April 23 State Holiday – No classes; University open

May 1 Last day of classes

May 2 Reading day

May 3, 6-9 Final Examination period

May 10-13 Faculty grading period

May 10-11 Commencement ceremonies

May 13 Final grades due 1:00pm Last day to submit incomplete grades from Fall 2018

