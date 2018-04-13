Spring Litter Sweep Starts this Saturday; Boone Clean-Up Day set for April 21

Published Friday, April 13, 2018 at 3:15 pm

By Nathan Ham

Volunteers are needed to help keep Boone clean with the annual spring litter sweep starting this weekend and the Boone Clean-Up Day coming April 21.

The town-wide clean up initiative from April 14 through April 28 encourages residents to clean their property of litter and debris. Town residents will receive an addition free curbside pickup for trash cleaned up, including household items, yard debris and brush.

On April 21, volunteers are invited to come to the Town of Boone Public Works Center at 321 East King Street between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to be assigned a location to clean inside the town limits. Gloves and bags will be provided. From 12-1 p.m. refreshments will be provided at the Public Works Center.

If you have any questions, call Shannon Isaacs, Boone’s Community Improvement Officer, at 828-268-6230 or email her at shannon.isaacs@townofboone.net.

This is the first organized cleanup event of the spring and summer with others to follow in the High Country.

The Blowing Rock Rotary will be cleaning up the Middle Fork of the New River behind the Tanger Outlet on May 18. Later on in September, there will also be the annual Mud, Sweat and Volunteers New River cleanup, the longest running clean up event sponsored by the New River Conservancy. It takes place throughout 26.5 miles of the New River in the High Country. The New River State Park is in charge of this cleanup event and trash haul off.

