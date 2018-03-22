Spring Break Shortened by Two Days For Students and Teachers in Watauga County to Make Up for Snow Days

Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:56 am

By Nathan Ham

The upcoming spring break in Watauga County will be two days shorter, thanks to the most recent wintry weather that has forced the school system to miss seven days in March and 20 days overall.

The school board approved the calendar change at last Thursday’s monthly meeting.

Spring break will be Monday through Wednesday, April 2-4 with school resuming on Thursday, April 5.

The two days missed this week will not have any impact on the spring break schedule.

Of the 16 possible school days in March, Watauga County Schools have missed seven of them due to snow and icy roads.

As of now, spring break dates in Avery County and Ashe County remain unchanged with both counties taking a full week off April 2-6.

