SpongeBob SquarePants Star of Nickelodeon’s Hit Animated Series Appearing at Tweetsie Railroad on July 13-15

Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

Nickelodeon, the number one entertainment brand for kids and Tweetsie Railroad invite kids to meet SpongeBob, star of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, on July 13-15 in Blowing Rock. The Nickelodeon costumed character will be available for meet and greet appearances at 11:00 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Patrick Star will also be available to pose with kids and families to take photos.

The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurably optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends. Since its launch in July 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon. The series has been the most-watched animated program with kids 2-11 for more than 14 consecutive years, and over the past several years, it has averaged more than 100,000,000 total viewers every quarter across all Nickelodeon networks. As the most widely distributed property in Viacom history, SpongeBob is seen in over 185 countries and translated in more than 50 languages. The Paramount Pictures feature film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, which landed at #1 opening weekend and to date has grossed almost $300MM worldwide.

Nickelodeon, now in its 36th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, online, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in almost 100 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 20 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http:// www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

Comments

comments