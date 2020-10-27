Speaker of the House Tim Moore in Watauga County Campaigning for Ray Pickett Today

Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:55 pm

By Harley Nefe

North Carolina House of Representatives Speaker of the House Tim Moore was in Watauga County on Tuesday, Oct. 27, with Representative Kelly Hastings campaigning for Ray Pickett, who is running for North Carolina House of Representatives District 93.

The House of Representatives consists of 120 members who serve a term of two years. The presiding officer is the Speaker of the House who is elected by the members for a two-year term. The Speaker’s duties include maintaining order in the House and appointing members to committees.

Moore said the campaign is going really well.

“We’re looking at the turnout models here and turnout of Pickett supporters is strong, and we’re really strong over in Ashe (County) as well,” Moore said. “We’re going to be in Watauga (County) for a good bit of the day and then Ashe (County). We’ve had folks here on the ground for weeks. Even my niece, Sarah, who is a student at App (State) and her boyfriend have been helping a lot here campaigning. So, we’re all in.”

Hastings further added, “It’s great to have young students out. That’s been so much help to see these young kids being in the political realm.”

Above all, Moore, Hastings and Pickett are encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

About Tim Moore

First elected to the General Assembly in 2002, Speaker Tim Moore is currently serving his third term as the presiding officer of the North Carolina House of Representatives. Moore represents Cleveland County of District 111.

A lifelong resident of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Tim graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1992 with a B.A. in Political Science.

He then attended law school at the Oklahoma City University School of Law and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1995. After passing the North Carolina Bar Exam, Tim returned to Cleveland County and began practicing law in Shelby.

Tim became a partner in the firm of Flowers, Martin, Moore, & Ditz, P.A. and practiced there until 2009, when he opened his own firm, Tim Moore, Attorney at Law, P.A., in Kings Mountain, where he currently practices.

As part of his legal practice, Moore serves as the County Attorney for Cleveland County, North Carolina, as well as the General Counsel for the Cleveland County Water Board of Commissioners.

Tim resides in Kings Mountain with his two sons, McRae and Wilson. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Kings Mountain.

About Kelly Hastings

Kelly is married, and he and his wife have one daughter. He is a small business owner with over 20 years of experience in real estate and over 40 years of experience in the private sector. He also served as a Congressional aide and his focus was on military and veterans’ issues. He was born in Boone and is a graduate of Appalachian State University and earned the Graduate Certificate in Teaching from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Marine Corps and Reserves.

He currently serves in the North Carolina House of Representatives representing District 110 including Cleveland and Gaston counties and currently chairs numerous committees. During his time in the General Assembly, he has sponsored over 20 bills and/or resolutions that became law or passed, respectively.