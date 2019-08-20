Soul Rock Band DownTown Abby & The Echoes Returning to the High Country August 24 at Boone Saloon

Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:19 pm

Asheville-based soul rock band DownTown Abby & The Echoes will return to the High Country this Saturday, August 24th for a night of original music at Boone Saloon. This Saturday will mark the first performance of the fall season for the band of Appalachian State University alumni.

Since the band’s last performances in the area last month, DownTown Abby & The Echoes has picked up significant traction in the Southeast music scene and has been named winner of the FloydFest 19 On-the-Rise Competition. DTA&E is also headed to the studio early next month to record its first full-length album of southern-tinged soul originals.

DownTown Abby & The Echoes captures the spirit of old soul while emphasizing its youthful energy and fresh songwriting. Taking influence from the work of the titans of soul, blues, and southern rock, the North Carolina-based band brings its fresh take on soul to an ever-growing fan base. With performances at many of the Southeast’s hottest festicals and most popular music venues under its belt, DownTown Abby & The Echoes has never been more focused on its mission to bring funky, dance-inducing original tunes to the places you most love to hear music. DownTown Abby & The Echoes’ powerful vocals and groovy rhythm section is a must-see for all ages and musical preferences.

For more information on the band’s upcoming performance at Boone Saloon, visit the DownTown Abby & The Echoes website at downtownabbyband.com, or check out the band’s Facebook page at facebook.com/downtownabbyband. Doors at Boone Saloon will open at 8 p.m. with the band set to kick off the night at 9 p.m.

