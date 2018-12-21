Some Areas Experiencing Flooding Issues; Rain Will Turn to Snow Later This Evening

Published Friday, December 21, 2018 at 11:18 am

By Nathan Ham

Low-water bridges and typical flood-prone areas in Boone have dealt with some minor flooding issues over the last couple of days thanks to a storm system that continues dumping moisture on the High Country.

The lower portion of the front parking lot at Boone Mall had its usual amount of standing water that kept several motorists from using that entrance. In addition to the low-lying areas in Boone, rising water from the Watauga River and New River were covering some low-water bridges.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Alleghany, Watauga and Ashe counties until 1 p.m. this afternoon. Some of the locations impacted by the flood warming include Boone, Jefferson, West Jefferson and Blowing Rock according to the National Weather Service. Areas can expect another 1-1.5 inches of rain the rest of the afternoon.

As temperatures drop throughout the day, the moisture that is left over is expected to turn to snow sometime this evening. Higher elevations will start to see snowfall starting around noon according to the latest update from Ray’s Weather Center. Other elevations can expect to start seeing snow by 4 p.m. Snow will continue through tonight finally coming to an end Saturday morning. The latest snow predictions believe most of the High Country will have from 1-3 inches of snow with 3-6 inches at the highest elevations along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Mountaintops should expect to see more than six inches of snow.

In addition to the moisture across the area, the winds will start to pick up. A High Wind Warning will take effect at 3 p.m. on Friday and will last through noon on Saturday. Northwest winds will range from 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible. With the snowfall and wind tonight, drivers should expect to experience some white out conditions on the highway.

Total inches of rain for Thursday and Friday (Amounts provided by Ray’s Weather Center as off 11 a.m.)

Appalachian Ski Mountain: 3.53

Seven Devils: 3.46

Blowing Rock: 3.17

Aho: 3.10

Jefferson: 2.87

Boone: 2.84

Valle Crucis: 2.78

West Jefferson: 2.56

Linville: 2.19

Banner Elk: 2.11

Snake Mountain: 2.06

Crossnore: 2.03

Newland: 1.97

Sugar Mountain: 1.72

Comments

comments